CM sets 15-day review cycle to fast-track capital works

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday instructed officials to accelerate capital city Amaravati’s developmental works, setting a 15-day review cycle to ensure that all construction targets are achieved as per timelines without any delay.

Chairing a review with Capital Region Development Authority officials and Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana at his camp office, the Chief Minister emphasised that both speed and quality must go hand in hand in executing ongoing projects. “Timelines have been fixed for every major structure. Each agency must meet its target without compromise,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister sought detailed reports from the officials concerned on the extent of construction completed so far, workforce availability, and the supply of materials and machinery. Conceding delays caused by recent rains, Naidu directed that construction activity be stepped up to make up for the lost time. He cautioned that companies lagging in workforce deployment or machinery utilisation must improve their performance metrics immediately.

The Chief Minister gave instructions for proper coordination with the Mines Department to ensure uninterrupted gravel supply for ongoing capital works. He reiterated that the overall vision for Amaravati should combine robust infrastructure with aesthetics, directing officials to give equal priority to greenery, beautification, and cleanliness.

“Amaravati must reflect the image of a world-class city. Iconic structures and high-rise towers are essential to define its skyline,” Naidu said, urging officials to engage with construction partners to maintain design and quality standards.

On land-related matters, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of registering plots of farmers who are reportedly inclined to give up their land for the capital under the new land pooling scheme. The project's foundation, it is the Voluntary Land Pooling scheme, under which landowners voluntarily contribute their land in exchange for developed plots of land after the capital city is built.

Officials informed him that 2,471 farmers were yet to complete registration due to “minor technical or personal issues”. Naidu then directed officials to resolve all pending cases swiftly and ensure that no farmer faces difficulty.

Naidu said he would soon hold a meeting with the capital region farmers to review the process personally. “Farmers’ confidence is central to Amaravati’s success,” Naidu remarked.

Officials said the CRDA is expediting construction of key government buildings and civic infrastructure. Given Naidu’s latest directive on reviewing progress every fortnight, officials expect visible acceleration in the pace of the capital’s development.