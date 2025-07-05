CM sets deadline to issue new pattadar passbooks

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the officials to distribute pattadar pass books to 21.86 lakh landholders in the first phase by August. The land particulars should be linked with Aadhaar card, he said, adding that the new revenue manual should be published by August.

Addressing a review meeting of the Revenue department, the Chief Minister said that revenue officials should be committed to resolving the land-related issues of people. He said permanent caste certificates should be distributed to all by October. According to him, the coalition government distributed caste certificates to 43.89 lakh people till now.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that every eligible person in the state has a house within the next four years. "Everyone should be allotted a housing plot within two years, and construction should be completed in the following two years. In total, the goal is to ensure housing for all within four years," Naidu.

Officials informed the CM that nearly one lakh people have applied for housing plots over the past year, requiring a land bank of 2,051 acres. As promised in the election manifesto, Naidu said two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in villages should be provided to eligible beneficiaries. To facilitate this, he proposed forming a Cabinet sub-committee with the revenue, housing, and municipal ministers.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the new revenue portal which would have details of all lands along with their boundaries. They said the details of disputed lands will also be available on the new portal.

Referring to petitions received during 17,600 Revenue meetings, the officials said that they received 1.85 lakh petitions and only 668 petitions were pending.

Coming to petitions received by the department, the officials said that they received 4.5 lakh grievances and of them, 3.99 lakh grievances were resolved. For auto mutations, 1.93 lakh applications were received, and of them, 1.77 lakh applications were resolved.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to complete the regularisation process of those who are residing in non-objectionable lands. The regularisation process should be completed by December, he added.

Naidu said that land resurvey should be completed in all villages by 2027.

Referring to the division of hereditary lands, the Chief Minister said that people can get their hereditary succession lands in their name by paying a nominal fee of Rs 100 if the land cost is below Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,000 if the land cost is more than Rs 10 lakh. When the officials informed the Chief Minister about the workload due to protocol duties, he said a separate protocol wing should be formed in all districts.