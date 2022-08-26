CM special secretary Hari Krishna praises YS Jagan for collaborating with Microsoft

The chief minister on Friday presented the soft skills training certificate to the students who have undergone training through Microsoft at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. It is known that the government has provided training to 1.62 lakh students in soft skills in association with Microsoft.



In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister's special secretary Dr. Hari Krishna Reddy while addressing the gathering lauded chief minister YS Jagan for taking the initiative to convince Microsoft to provide training to the students of the state. He said no leader has thought of such a program except YS Jagan who has a vision for education and opined that Microsoft is very happy to present certificates to almost 40,000 students who were trained in 40 categories.

Speaking about the setting up of the Microsoft Soft Skill training program, Hari Krishna Reddy has recalled that as many as eight states have sought Microsoft to start the program in their states. "However, by looking at the commitment of YS Jagan towards the education sector and the capability of the latter, Microsoft has come forward and set up the training program in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister's secretary further, said that YS Jagan has an aim of making every student of the state have a good education to be able to compete with the students globally and reach the highest position.