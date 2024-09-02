CM stays put in Collectorate

Vijayawada: While CM Chandrababu Naidu, ministers P Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vangalapudi Vanitha and many MLAs and senior party leaders were in the field visiting the affected areas and ensuring that the administration took necessary measures to mitigate the problems of the flood-hit people, some of the officials did not display proper seriousness in the hour of crisis.

This came to light when Naidu ignoring the advice of security went round the badly-affected Singh Nagar in NDRF boat and interacted with the people for an on-the-spot assessment of the pathetic situation that prevailed there. Later, the CM decided to stay put in the Collectorate to constantly monitor the rescue and relief operations till the situation returns to normal. Officials said that by Tuesday, the situation is likely to be back to normal.



Naidu, who held a meeting with the officials of all the departments concerned in the Collectorate, pulled them up for not giving the real picture of the suffering of the people. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone and explained to him about the disastrous situation and sought Central assistance, including power boats. Shah assured all necessary help. The Union Home Secretary informed Naidu that 40 power boats, 6 teams of NDRF consisting of 25 members in each team will be airlifted to AP and in addition 6 helicopters would be sent by Monday morning.

On the other hand, Naidu directed the officials to first make immediate arrangements for food for over one lakh people of Singh Nagar area from all available sources, including Akshaya Patra foundation. He also directed the officials to procure water bottles from all shops.

He also announced relief of 25-kg rice, one kg of sugar, potatoes, onions and oil. Extra 25 kg of rice will be distributed to weavers and fishermen as they will be deprived of livelihood due to heavy rainfall and floods.

According to preliminary estimates, paddy crops on 62,644 hectares was damaged, while orchards in 7,218 hectares were submerged.

The CM also said that food was supplied to stranded passengers as some trains were stopped due to floods. He said 17,000 people were shifted to 107 relief camps. Describing it as abnormal cloud burst, Naidu said 14,000 cctv cameras marooned areas were being identified and relief operations were being taken up.