CM steps in to protect interests of mango farmers

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on pulp industries and processing units to immediately step up and procure mangoes from farmers. At a high-level meeting held at his residence in Kuppam on Thursday, Naidu assured farmers that the state government was committed to protecting their interests and would also provide necessary assistance to industries to keep the supply chain moving.

The meeting brought together mango farmers, industry representatives, and government officials from the erstwhile Chittoor district. Officials informed the Chief Minister that while 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes have already been procured, an additional 1.7 lakh metric tonnes are expected to be purchased. Farmers expressed frustration that pulp industries were holding back purchases, citing limited orders, lack of storage, and delays of up to four days just to unload produce.

Responding to these concerns, Naidu urged industries to start immediate procurement to prevent losses at the farm level. He said the government would stand by them through policy-level support and infrastructure facilitation.

Industry leaders flagged other pressing issues such as high import duties in European markets, while countries like Pakistan and those in Africa enjoyed tariff-free access. They urged the CM to take up the matter with the Centre and also pushed for a reduction in GST on mango pulp from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Naidu said the government had already written to the Centre on GST and assured them he would pursue it again.

Touching on the economics of mango farming, Naidu noted that yields currently range from 6 to 12 tonnes per acre. He stressed the need to ensure fair pricing for farmers while making processing units economically viable. He instructed industries to offer Rs 8 per kg without delay and to streamline the procurement process.

The possibility of introducing mango juice in the midday meal scheme for schoolchildren was also raised. Naidu responded that eggs were already being provided as a nutritional supplement but agreed to examine the idea further.

Calling for a shift to natural farming, the Chief Minister encouraged mango farmers to minimise chemical use and embrace sustainable practices. “Global markets demand quality. Our produce must meet international standards through testing, tracing, and certification,” he said.

Naidu also warned farmers against being misled by those attempting to politicise the situation. “There are people trying to provoke you. Don’t fall for their games. The government is solidly behind you,” he said.

In an earlier media interaction, he criticised previous governments for failing to offer tangible support mango farmers. “This year’s crop is excellent, but the market is weak. That’s why we must focus on food processing and value addition,” he added.

Collector Sumit Kumar, horticulture commissioner Srinivasulu Reddy, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan, and MLC K Srikanth were among those present.