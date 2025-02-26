CM to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions at GD Nellore on March 1

GD Nellore (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit GD Nellore in the district on March 1 to participate in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme. In prepa-ration for his visit, district collector Sumit Kumar has di-rected officials to coordinate effectively and ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s tour.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, the district collector reviewed the preliminary arrangements for the visit with district officials. He emphasised the need for proper ar-rangements, including the construction of a helipad, the organisation of the pension distribution event, and pub-lic interaction platforms. He instructed officials to ensure the availability of drinking water, effective barricading, parking arrangements, and robust security measures.

The collector stressed that the Chief Minister’s visit is a prestigious event and urged officials to carry out their assigned responsibilities diligently. He directed them to complete the selection of pension beneficiaries, improve sanitation in the area, and expedite helipad construction under the supervision of the roads and buildings de-partment. Each department was assigned specific re-sponsibilities to ensure seamless execution.

Departments responsible for setting up stalls at the event were instructed to present comprehensive infor-mation about their work through detailed exhibits. Later, state coordinator of CM’s programmes P Venkatesh, along with district collector Sumit Kumar and Superin-tendent of police VN Manikantha Chandolu, visited GD Nellore Harijanwada and Rama Naidu Palli to inspect the preparations for the helipad and the public meeting ven-ue. They provided further instructions to officials on-site.

Joint collector G Vidyadhari, assistant collector Hima-vamsi, additional SP Shivananda Kishore, PR SE Chan-drasekhar Reddy, DRDA PD Sridevi, Chittoor RDO Srini-vasulu, AP SPDCL SE Ismail, DSP Sainath, and other relevant officials were present.