CM to inaugurate Jagananna houses in Nellore in Feb: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Nellore in February for inaugurating the Jagananna houses in the district. Addressing the officials at Tikkana Bhavan on Monday, the collector asked them to speed up the works. Stating that houses construction progressing at two mega Jagananna layouts, he said the CM will inaugurate them during his visit. He instructed the housing and mandal special officers to focus on fast completion of construction works before entering of rainy season.

From this Monday, Chakradhar Babus said official correspondence would be done in the e-office system and asked them to forward in such a manner. Employees have to use an APFRS application for facial attendance and all officers should supervise the process. He directed them to respond to requests received during Spandana and resolve them following established norms. He said there were still 20 applications pending with officials and directed them to focus on them.

With new COVID variant BF-7 entering the country, he directed the offices, banks and hospitals to allow people with masks only. Hospitals should follow Covid protocols making required arrangements for treating the affected. He asked them to complete the administration of third dose similar to the first and second doses. He directed the DRO and nodal officer of court cases to coordinate with all departments and get the details of court cases and respond to them in time. Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to transfer lax employees in case their performance is not satisfactory. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, DRO P V Narayanamma, and senior officials were present.