CM to inaugurate new Pilgrim Complex in Tirumala tomorrow

Tirupati: To ease the mounting pressure on accommodation at the hill shrine, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is ready to throw open Venkatadri Nilayam (PAC–5), a state-of-the-art Pilgrim Amenities Complex.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the facility on Thursday morning as part of his 2-day visit to the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The new accommodation block is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of this year’s festivities.

Located close to the APSRTC bus stand, PAC–5 can host 2,500 pilgrims at a time, with provisions for an additional 1,000 during rush periods. It is equipped with a first-aid centre, feeding rooms for mothers, spacious waiting halls, locker facilities, and an Annaprasadam hall capable of serving 1,400 devotees simultaneously.

Officials said the design has given special emphasis to cleanliness, safety, and accessibility.

Tirumala attracts nearly one lakh pilgrims every day, though current infrastructure supports only about 45,000. To bridge this long-pending gap, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had cleared the project in 2018, when the Telugu Desam Party was earlier in power.

This is the fifth such complex to come up on the hill.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu described the launch as a significant step in easing congestion. “Accommodation shortage has been a persistent issue at Tirumala. The new facility will bring much-needed relief and improve the overall experience for devotees,” he said.

Chief Minister Naidu’s two-day schedule will begin with his arrival in Tirupati on Wednesday evening to take part in the Lord Venkateswara Brahmotsavams.

The nine-day Brahmotsavams will begin on Wednesday evening with the sacred ritual of Dwajarohanam performed between 5.43 pm and 6.15 pm.

As per tradition, the Chief Minister will present silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government before participating in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

He will reach the helipad at Hotel Taj in Tirupati at 5.35 pm, from where he will go to Tirumala. After a halt at Gayatri Guest House, he will reach Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and offer prayers.

From there, he will reach Lord Venkateswara temple in a procession to offer silk garments on the occasion of Brahmotsavams.

On Thursday, apart from inaugurating PAC–5 between 9.10 am and 9.50 am, Naidu will also unveil the TTD’s 2026 calendar and diary, commission the AI-powered Twin Command Centre for intelligent crowd and cyber control, and dedicate a new plant for prasadam ingredient sorting using vision-based technology.

By 10.35 am, he is scheduled to return to Tirupati and depart for Amaravati.