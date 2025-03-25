CM to inspect Polavaram project on March 27

Eluru/Polavaram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would visit the Polavaram project site on March 27 to conduct an inspection of the ongoing construction works of the Polavaram project.

Eluru district collector K Vetri Selvi, along with Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy inspected arrangements for the CM’s visit at the project site on Monday.

A photo exhibition should be set up at the places where the CM will inspect the Polavaram project works to show the progress of the work and the details should be informed to the CM. The collector said that district level officers will be appointed as nodal officers to monitor the arrangements at the respective places. She asked the police officers to make robust security arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Special arrangements should be made for the legislators and dignitaries who will come to meet the Chief Minister.

In view of the intense summer, medical camps should be set up at the places where the Chief Minister will participate and ORS packets and medicines related to the prevention of sunstroke should be kept ready. Earlier, the collector inspected the diaphragm wall, upper cofferdam, lower cofferdam, gap 1, gap 2, vibro compression, and other works.

ITDA Project Officer Ramulu Nayak, Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, RDO Ramana, Polavaram Project Superintending Engineer Reddy Ramachandra Rao, DE D Srinivas, Polavaram Project Engineering officers, staff and dignitaries participated in the programme.