Live
Just In
CM to launch bus yatra from Idupulapaya to Ichapuram
Vijayawada: In view of the fast-changing political developments in the state and coming together of three parties TDP-Jana Sena and BJP, the YSRCP-led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made some quick changes to the poll campaign strategy.
Jagan is contemplating to launch a 21-day bus yatra from Idupulapaya to Ichapuram from March 26 or 27 covering all the Lok Sabha constituencies. The bus yatra has been so designed that the Jagan could address one public meeting in each constituency and also interact with the people and receive suggestions.
This decision was taken at the meeting of the regional coordinators chaired by Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Monday. It is said that the CM is giving more priority to interact with
people during the proposed bus yatra. The YCP is planning to bring awareness among voters on the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and ongoing development works in the state.