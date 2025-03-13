Mathematics plays key role in different fields

Vijayawada: The Department of Mathematics of Andhra Loyola College organised a two-day national conference on Advances and Applications in Mathematical Sciences in the College Seminar Hall here on Wednesday.

Head of the Department of Mathematics of Rayalaseema University Prof PV Sundaranand, who was the chief guest delivering the keynote address, elaborated on the importance of Mathematics and its various applications in different fields. He explained the importance of research in Mathematics.

Professor of Medicine at NIMS Medical College Dr Krupa Daniel spoke on the role of mathematics in medicine and healthcare, its applications, discoveries, and future prospects. As an alumnus of the college, Dr Daniel also offered valuable suggestions to the present generation of students.

Rector Fr PR John, Correspondent Fr Sagayaraj, Vice-Principal Fr Kiran Kumar, Coordinator of the National Conference Dr P Venu Gopala Rao, and convener K Anuradha, faculty members P Chenchubabu, Dr D Tabitha, P Hepsibeula and Dr KN Koteswara Rao attended the conference along with professors, research scholars and students from various universities. Research papers were presented by the faculty members and the students.