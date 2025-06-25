CM to launch voter outreach drive in Kuppam on June 29

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has become a member of the ‘Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi’ (KSS) platform in his constituency, after officially taking residence in Thimmarajupalle of Kadapalli panchayat in May through which he is able to deepen his grassroots connection with the people there. He is the member of KSS under Thimmarajupalle polling booth number 49, and scheduled to meet 60 voters under his purview on June 29 as part of a new outreach initiative.

The programme, titled ‘Yedadi Palana lo Tholi Adugu’ (First Step in One Year Governance), is being launched to gather feedback from citizens on the performance of the NDA government in its first year. As part of this campaign, KSS members will directly engage with voters to understand their concerns and share updates on government initiatives. The Chief Minister will formally launch this programme from Thimmarajupalle, marking the beginning of a state-wide rollout.

The outreach is designed to be an ongoing effort, where party representatives maintain constant contact with the electorate. Under the KSS structure, a ‘Sadhikara Saradhi’ will be appointed for every 50 to 100 voters.

These coordinators will be tasked with maintaining regular communication with households, identifying any issues in welfare service delivery, and relaying ground-level feedback to the party leadership.

Chandrababu Naidu’s engagement with the village was consolidated when he performed the housewarming ceremony of his newly-constructed residence in Kadapalli panchayat on May 25. On that occasion, he invited local residents for a community lunch, signalling his intent to maintain a close association with the people in his constituency. The KSS programme is seen as an extension of that outreach.

Highlighting the political significance of the platform, TDP national general secretary and minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, recently announced that KSS members would be considered for nominated posts, underlining the importance the party places on grassroots involvement.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Chief Minister’s upcoming visit. A temporary helipad is being constructed at Thummisi Road to facilitate his arrival. Officials have also begun planning for a permanent helipad in the region, considering Naidu’s continuous representation of the Kuppam constituency since 1989.

Until now, temporary helipads have typically been arranged at PES College or Dravidian University grounds. However, with the CM and his family expected to reside at their new home during frequent visits, efforts are being made to establish a permanent helipad nearby, most likely along Thummisi Road.