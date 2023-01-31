CM to lay stone for Balasalarevu road bridge soon: Speaker

Srikakulam: The state government sanctioned Rs 87 crore for construction of road bridge across the Nagavali river at Balasalarevu, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He, along with his wife who is Thogaram village sarpanch T Vanee Sitaram, YSRCP youth wing state general secretary T Chiranjivi Nag, party leaders and roads and buildings department officials inspected the Balasalarevu on Monday. On the occasion, the Speaker said that the road bridge will connect several villages in Amadalavalasa and -, Rajam Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district and Palakonda Assembly constituency in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

He explained that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will set foundation stone for the works in February. An extent of 13.191 acre land is needed to acquire for the construction of approach roads on both sides of the bridge.

He thanked the Chief Minister for granting funds to the development works to improve facilities in the backward district like Srikakulam. Road bridge at Balasalarevu is the age old demand of the people of several villages in three Assembly constituencies which cuts distance to reach Srikakulam city and Amadalavalasa town, he added.