CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today

Eluru: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Agiripalli at 10.30 am on Friday as part of his visit to Nuzvid constituency.

He will first meet artisans at their workplaces and examine their conditions, enquire about their problems and inform them of the programmes that will benefit them. Later, he will learn about the problems of the people at a public forum programme, and then address the people. Later, he will participate in a programme organised with party workers.

The people of Agiripalli are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Chief Minister, said Minister for Housing, Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy. The Minister spoke to the media after inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit along with District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore and Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy appealed to the people to make the Chief Minister’s programme a success. He said that he will bring the problems of mango farmers in the Nuzvid constituency, roads, provision of irrigation water through lift irrigation from reservoirs, development of Lakshmi Vyagreswara Swamy temple, and other issues to the notice of the Chief Minister and work towards resolving them.

He said that the State government was giving top priority to the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society and in the current year’s Budget, Rs 47,450 crore has been allocated for the welfare of BCs.

He said that 200 units of free electricity was being provided to handloom workers and 500 units of free electricity to power looms, 10 per cent of the allocation of quarries to the Vadderas and 10 per cent of the allocation of liquor shops to the families of the Geeta workers.

BC buildings are being constructed. He said that equal priority was being given to welfare and development. Education, job and employment opportunities are being provided to the youth so that they can bring long-term benefits to provide a better future to the poor. He said that the government was taking steps to groom an entrepreneur from every family belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Backward Classes, which constitute more than 70 to 80 per cent of society.

The P4 is a programme in which the richest and high-ranking people of AP staying abroad adopt the poor among their villagers and guide them on the path of development in their native villages. He said that the rich Indians abroad were participating in this programme voluntarily.

He said that if the children of the adopted family cannot continue their education due to financial reasons, the rich in foreign land will help them continue their education. He also said that they will help in providing employment opportunities to their families.

Parthasarathy said that every eligible poor person in the State will be provided with a house. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for weakening the poor people’s housing scheme.

He pointed out that as against the unit cost of Rs 2.5 lakh rupees, the previous government provided only Rs 1.8 lakh.

But the current NDA government was providing an additional Rs 50,000 for the construction of houses for BCs and SCs and Rs 75,000 for STs, and it was bearing an additional burden of Rs 3,500 on housing.

He also said that the government was working towards enacting a BC Protection law. He said that the remuneration given to Nayi Brahmins working in temples has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Similarly, Rs 10,000 was being provided to fishermen during the fishing break.