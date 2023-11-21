CM to perform Bhumi Puja for Pulicat sea mouth opening works today

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Sullurpet in the district on Tuesday to take part in various programmes. On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, he will lay foundation stone for Pulicat lake sea mouth opening which will be taken up at a cost of about Rs 128 crore.

The Chief Minister will reach Tirupati airport at 9.45 am by a special aircraft and will leave for Mambattu by a helicopter. He will participate in the Fisheries Day programme there from 10.45 am. At 12.40 pm, he will have an informal chat with the people’s representatives at the helipad. Then the Chief Minister will proceed to Tirupati airport at 2.05 pm and commence his return journey.

On this occasion, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and other officials including MLC and CM programmes’ coordinator Talasila Raghuram visited Mambattu area and took stock of the arrangements.

The Collector asked the officials to be present at their designated places to ensure hassle-free visit of the Chief Minister. He said that all arrangements were completed to make the CM’s visit a grand success.

The SP said that foolproof security has been provided for the Chief Minister’s visit. About 1,800 police personnel have been deployed on security duty.