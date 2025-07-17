CM to take part in ‘Praja Vedika’ on July 19

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the Praja Vedika programme in Tirupati on July 19, where he is scheduled to interact with the ‘Golden Families’ and their mentors under the State’s flagship P4 initiative.

In preparation for the CM’s visit, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar convened a review meeting with key officials at his chambers in the Tirupati Collectorate on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that the State government has taken up the P4 programme (Public, Private, People Partnership) as a prestigious initiative aimed at the eradication of poverty.

Under the P4 initiative, the administration has identified ‘Golden Families’, those who fall within the bottom 20 per cent of the socio-economic strata. The top 10 per cent of well-established individuals and families have been tasked with mentoring and supporting these Golden Families by addressing their educational, skill development, and other essential needs.

“These mentors are expected to build long-term relationships with the Golden Families and provide them with necessary guidance, assurance, and support,” Dr Venkateswar stated. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and community participation to ensure the success of the P4 programme, especially in view of the Chief Minister’s upcoming interaction with the beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vanshi, and Corporation Deputy Commissioner Amarayya. Representatives from several key organisations including Taj Hotel, RASS, Amara Raja Group, Rotary Club, and Pai Viceroy Hotel also participated in the discussions.