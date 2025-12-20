CM to take part in Swarnandhra- Swachhandhra in Anakapalli today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will tour Anakapalli district on Saturday to participate in the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra programme and take part in a series of official and public engagements.

The Chief Minister will arrive in the district from Amaravati by helicopter on Saturday morning. At 11.30 am, he will interact with students at Tallapalem in Kasimkota mandal as part of the government’s outreach initiatives. He will later inspect the Solid Waste Processing Centre at Bangarayyapeta village, reviewing waste management practices under the Swachhandhra component of the programme.

Following the inspection, Naidu will formally participate in the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra programme, which focuses on development, cleanliness and public participation. In the afternoon, he will address a public meeting at Tallapalem, where he is expected to outline the government’s priorities for regional development.

The Chief Minister will subsequently hold a review meeting with constituency party leaders and workers at Ugginapalem village to assess organisational preparedness and local issues. He will also interact with fishermen from the region, listening to their concerns and discussing issues related to livelihoods and welfare.

In the evening, Naidu will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Anakapalli, paying tribute to the late leader’s contributions to the nation.