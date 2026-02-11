Polling Begins in Telangana Municipal Elections

Telangana, February 10 – Polling has commenced across the state for the municipal elections. Voting is taking place in 2,569 wards within 412 divisions and 116 municipal corporations. The process started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm. Voters are arriving at polling stations to exercise their democratic right.

Police arrangements have been put in place to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents. The Election Commission has organised webcasting both inside and outside all polling stations to ensure transparency. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 13. Additionally, indirect elections for the positions of mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the corporations will be held on February 16.

The election process is being closely monitored to ensure smooth functioning and fair voting. Citizens are urged to participate actively and responsibly in the electoral process to shape local governance in the state. The election results will determine the leadership of Telangana’s municipal bodies for the upcoming term.