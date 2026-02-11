Bandi Sanjay flags Telangana govt over pending employee dues

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has raised serious concerns over the plight of Telangana government employees and retirees, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to immediately clear all pending dues. In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the severe financial distress faced by lakhs of workers and retired staff due to prolonged delays in disbursing Dearness Allowance (DA), retirement benefits, and Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears.

The correspondence pointed out that more than three lakh regular employees and four lakh retired staff are currently awaiting five pending DA instalments. Retired employees, many of whom served the government for decades, are reportedly struggling to make ends meet as gratuity, provident fund, and leave encashment amounts remain unpaid.

The Minister criticised the state government for failing to implement the PRC revision since July 2023, noting that even the official PRC report has not yet been called for. He argued that this reflects a neglectful attitude towards employees and teachers who form the backbone of the state’s public service.

The situation has become particularly acute for recent retirees. Since 2024, nearly 13,000 employees have retired, but a significant number have not received their rightful financial settlements. Families are reportedly facing immense difficulties in meeting essential expenses, such as the costs of children’s education and marriages. The letter cited tragic reports that 61 retired employees have died due to stress and financial strain over the past year, with the Minister holding the government morally responsible for this distress.

Union leaders estimate that total pending dues now exceed Rs 12,000 crore. They argue that in a state with an annual budget exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore, clearing these obligations should not be viewed as an insurmountable financial burden.

Bandi Sanjay warned that if the government fails to act swiftly, the BJP will provide full support to large-scale protests organised by employees, teachers, and retirees following the municipal elections. These plans include major demonstrations in Hyderabad until all demands are addressed. The letter urged the Chief Minister to treat retirement benefits as a primary priority and to release all pending funds on a war footing. Failure to do so, the Minister cautioned, would deepen the crisis and tarnish Telangana’s reputation regarding its workforce welfare.