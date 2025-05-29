CM to visit Konaseema on May 31

Amalapuram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the Mummidivaram constituency in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on May 31st. As part of the state government’s Bangaru Kutumbam initiative, the Chief Minister will inaugurate several development projects and lay foundation stones for new ones during his visit.

Preparations for the CM’s visit were reviewed by district collector R Mahesh Kumar, SP B Krishna Rao, and DWMA PD S Madhusudan. The officials inspected the ONGC site in CH Gunnepalli of Mummidivaram mandal, which has been identified as the location for the CM’s helicopter landing.

Speaking to the media, the collector informed that the Chief Minister also inspect the progress of several ongoing projects on the ground.

A major event of the visit will be the launch of the P4 programme at Cheyyeru village in Katrenikona mandal, which is being implemented at the district level with contributions from the government, donors, and the local community.

Officials have examined the arrangements for the public meeting and the open stage being set up for the event.

Nearby, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), de-silting and development works of a local tank are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 9.80 lakh.

These works were inspected by the team and are expected to be reviewed closely by the Chief Minister during his visit.

The collector directed Panchayat Officer Shanta Lakshmi to gather and keep ready detailed data about the development status of Cheyyeru village, implementation of various government schemes, geographical features, and population statistics.

Instructions and guidelines have been issued to officials from various departments to ensure smooth arrangements for the CM’s visit.

After landing at the ONGC site in CH Gunnepalli, the Chief Minister is expected to travel to Cheyyeru. R&B SE B Ramu, Panchayati Raj SE P Ramakrishna Reddy, RDO K Madhavi, leaders Datla Rajesh and Chelli Ashok participated.