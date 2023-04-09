CM to visit Markapuram on April 12; Audimulapu reviews arrangements

Ongole: Following confirmation of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Markapuram on April 12 to release the second tranche of EBC Nestham, municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh conducted a review with the public representatives, officials from the district administration, police and other related departments at Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari College in Markapuram on Saturday.

Suresh, collector A S Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, local MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy, Chief Minister's tour coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram and others inspected the helipad location at ZP Boys High School and the public meeting place at Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari College, and the route connecting both venues.

In the review, the minister ordered the officials to temporarily remove high electricity poles near the helipad, and see there would be no obstructions on the way to and fro between the helipad and the meeting place.

He advised them to barricade on both sides of the road, but make it convenient for the public to see the Chief Minister in his convoy.

He asked them to make separate arrangements to receive petitions from the public and keep the focus on providing snacks, drinking water, and buttermilk for the people attending the meeting as the day temperatures are soaring now. He ordered the officials to make foolproof arrangements for security and traffic control during the visit of the Chief Minister.

Collector Dinesh Kumar explained the arrangements being made and informed that district-level officers were put in charge of them. SP Malika Garg explained the steps being taken for the security and deployment of police personnel.

Talasila Raghuram made some suggestions on issues to be kept in mind to make the tour of the Chief Minister a success. Additional SP Nageswara Rao, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IPS Ankita Surana and others also participated in the meeting.