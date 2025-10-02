CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other UAE cities from October 22 to 24 to invite foreign investors to the Partnership Summit-2025, scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

During the tour, the Chief Minister will focus on attracting investments in real estate, construction, logistics, transportation, financial services, and innovation sectors. He will be accompanied by ministers TG Bharat and BC Janardhan Reddy, along with senior officials from industries, investments, and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) departments.

Representatives and industrialists from several countries have already been invited to the November summit. Meanwhile, minister Narayana and other senior officials are visiting South Korea to invite investors.

Similarly, ministers T G Bharath and Gottipati Ravi Kumar are travelling abroad for the same purpose. The delegations are holding a series of meetings with government officials and industrialists to promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination ahead of the summit.