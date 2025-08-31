CM travels in bus, interacts with women and farmers

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday travelled with women and farmers in a ‘Stree Shakti’ bus in Kuppam, engaging with passengers on their way to the Kuppam branch canal. The initiative was part of his outreach to gauge the impact of the government’s free bus travel scheme for women.

During the ride, Naidu enquired about their experiences. The women passengers said the scheme had eased their financial burden and given them freedom of movement. “Wherever we go, we can travel without difficulty. The free bus service has saved us money,” they told him, expressing gratitude for the facility.

The Chief Minister also asked whether they had witnessed Krishna waters flowing into canals and tanks following the arrival of Handri–Neeva waters in Kuppam. Farmers and women said it was a special experience to see Krishna water in their region for the first time.

Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu underlined his government’s focus on development and welfare. He pointed to the recently announced Mega DSC recruitment drive, under which thousands of teachers were being appointed, including 50 from Kuppam. “Earlier, teachers used to avoid postings here and sought transfers. Now, local youth from Kuppam are becoming teachers, which is a proud moment for the constituency,” he observed.

Responding to concerns raised by auto drivers over the possible impact of free bus travel, the Chief Minister assured that their interests would also be protected. “No driver will be affected. We will implement all promises made in our manifesto for auto drivers and extend support to them,” he said, adding that the government represented all sections of society.

On the industrial front, Naidu highlighted that 12 new industries had been set up in Kuppam with investments of Rs 3,908 crore. These projects, he said, were expected to generate direct employment for 15,600 people and indirect livelihood opportunities for over 26,500. He also announced that Hindalco would establish a unit to manufacture iPhone chassis in Kuppam, placing the region on the global technology map. He further noted that major road projects were underway to strengthen connectivity between Kuppam and neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister later visited a photo exhibition at the Kuppam branch canal, which documented the journey of Krishna waters from the Malyala lift to Kuppam. Irrigation officials and water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu briefed him on the filling of reservoirs and tanks. Reviewing maps of the Handri–Neeva expansion, Naidu directed officials to install CCTV cameras at reservoirs and canals to live-stream water inflows. He said such measures would promote transparency and help children and youth understand the significance of water management.