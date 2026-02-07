No hike in electricity tariffs: Minister Gottipati

Giddalur: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that the coalition government has not increased electricity charges by a single rupee since taking office and will not do so in future.

He participated in the poster launch programme of Pakala Beach Festival, scheduled for February 14-15, at Giddalur in Markapuram district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that tourism development would create employment opportunities for local youth. The Minister urged residents to support the festival, noting that approximately 1,100 rooms are available near Chirala and Suryalanka beaches for tourists.

At another programme in Kasinapalli village, Minister Ravi Kumar inaugurated 33/11 KV substation costing Rs 3.9 crore. He revealed that 200 substations are being constructed across the State to address low-voltage and power interruption issues, following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directives.

Ravi Kumar explained that the RDSS scheme is being implemented across the State with feeder-level bifurcation, ensuring 24-hour electricity supply in rural areas and uninterrupted 9-hour quality power for agriculture. He said that in the erstwhile Prakasam district, RDSS works worth Rs 650 crore are 68 per cent complete. He announced that statewide infrastructure, including 132, 220, and 400 KV substations and power lines, is being developed with an investment of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.

The Minister highlighted that the government achieved a 13-paisa true-down tariff reduction and reversed the previous administration’s 40-paisa increase. He criticised the former YSRCP government for purchasing electricity at high prices, burdening people with a debt of Rs 30,000 crore. Minister Gottipati encouraged citizens to utilise PM Suryaghar scheme, offering a government subsidy of Rs 78,000 and free installation for SC/ST consumers, with 30-year benefits through rooftop solar panels.