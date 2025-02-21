CM urges Centre to bail out chilli farmers

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured chilli farmers that there is no need to panic over the recent drop in prices. He stated that he had already discussed the issue with the Central government. "This time, the prices have fallen significantly.

Previously, the international market was strong, ensuring good returns for farmers. However, due to a decline in global demand, prices have dropped," said the Chief Minister. At a media conference, Naidu said he brought the concerns of chilli farmers to the attention of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Since the minister was on an official tour, the matter was discussed via video conference.

"On Friday, the Union Minister will hold a review meeting with officials," Naidu added. Following this, the Chief Minister also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss Central assistance for the Polavaram project. He said that the state needs to procure 1.2 million metric tons of chilli this year, of which 400,000 metric tons have already arrived in the market. Chilli cultivation has been carried out on approximately 500,000 acres in the state, and the price drop has severely impacted farmers.

Naidu said, "We have requested the Central government to intervene and support farmers. Under the Market Intervention Scheme, only 25% is provided. However, price determination should consider the cost of cultivation. We have urged the Union Minister to rectify these issues," he said.

He said he will meet with traders and market committee representatives to understand the reasons behind the price drop. The CM said crop prices fluctuate. Those who did nothing for farmers in the past are now speaking up. Before 2019, when prices dropped, we released Rs 138 crore to support chilli farmers—something unprecedented in the country. Once again, it is the NDA government that will provide financial assistance. Some are engaging in political opportunism by entering the chilli yards, he added.

The election code applies to all political parties, yet they claim it does not apply to them just because they are not contesting. Despite the Election Commission’s directive, they ignored it and engaged in illegal activities. They even sought security for their unlawful actions. Should the police protect criminal activities?" Naidu questioned.

He along with Pawan Kalyan met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R patil to discuss the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Polavaram project and Bankacharla project. A central team will visit the state to study the feasibility," he said.



