CM visits community health centre in Vinukonda

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Community Health Centre in Vinukonda town on Saturday and interacted with patients for some time.

He interacted with mothers Nageswari and Netravathi, who had recently delivered at the hospital, and affectionately held and blessed their newborn babies. He enquired about the health of both the mothers and infants.

He asked the two mothers and their attendants about the medical services being provided at the hospital, as well as the conduct of doctors and staff.

Later, he walked around the hospital premises and inspected the surroundings.