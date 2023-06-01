CM working towards achieving 17 sustainable development goals: Malladi Vishnu

Srisailam (Nandyal): AP Planning Commission Vice Chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard towards achieving the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations (UN).

Addressing media at Srisailam on Wednesday, Malladi Vishnu said that the CM was initiating all steps to bring a change in lives of people in the state. As part of it, Navarathnalu scheme is being implemented in a transparent manner. A plan has been prepared to improve the living conditions of poor by taking the government schemes to the grassroot level creating awareness on the 17 sustainable development goals and to assess the living standards of 487 people in accordance with them.

Malladi Vishnu explained that the state government was mainly focussing on reducing anaemia, malnutrition and dropouts in schools. He said that the government was implementing Amma Vodi programme to bring more children to school, it is also one of the goals of sustainable development. The number of students joining the government schools has increased significantly after the implementation of the scheme.

Malladi said if Jagan was a brand ambassador for welfare and development while Opposition leader Chandrababu was known for conspiracies and fraudulent activities. He said Jagan has fulfilled 98 percent of promises mentioned in his election manifesto in his four years rule. Malladi Vishnu warned Lokesh of strong consequences if he did not stop making false charges on Jagan.