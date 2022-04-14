CM YS Jagan committed to development of temples says Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of temples in the State in an unprecedented manner, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Wednesday.

In Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency alone, the Chief Minister has been kind enough to sanction Rs 13 crore for developing the temples, he added. The Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Kanugondaraya Swamy temple at Peddakuntla village in GD Nellore mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting here, Narayana Swamy said that many of the old temples in GD Nellore were renovated while some old temples were being adopted by the TTD. He said that the Chief Minister's objective was to develop temples in the State. It is the mission of the Chief Minister to eradicate poverty in the State irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

All eligible persons would get the benefits of the welfare schemes. Participating in the public meeting, former Endowments Minister V Srinivas said that he had made relentless efforts for developing the old temples and evicting encroachments on temple lands.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy said that the TTD has given maximum support for the renovation of ancient temples in GD Nellore mandal. YSRCP leaders M Gnanendra Reddy, ZPTC Lakshmaiah, Chittoor RD0 Dr Renuka, GD Nellore tahsiladar Ikbal and others were present.