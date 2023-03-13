CM YS Jagan congrats RRR team for winning Oscar

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani and his team for winning the coveted Oscar Award in the Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu' which left music lovers foot tapping.



The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history.



He conveyed best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of global audience.