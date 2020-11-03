CM YS Jagan directed the authorities to focus on land acquisition for expanding airports

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to focus on the land acquisition for expanding Gannavaram and Kadapa airports.

In a review on airports and aviation projects across the state on Tuesday, he told the officials that the Airports Authority of India is showing interest in the water-drome project near Prakasam Barrage.

On Bhogapuram International Airport, the officials informed that 98 acre land is yet to be acquired for construction of airport, and similarly land acquisition has to be done for Orvakal airport in Kurnool district and Dagadarthi in Nellore district.