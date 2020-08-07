CM YS Jagan government offers 40 percent subsidy on loans to farmers

The Andhra Pradesh government has given good news to farmers. DCMS Chairman Veeri Chalapathi Rao discussed the terms and conditions of the loans to be sanctioned to the farmers at the AO office. On this occasion, he said that the state government, which is implementing several schemes for the betterment of farmers, is providing loans with 40 per cent subsidy, 50 per cent loan and ten per cent farmer share. In order to get these loans, it is advised that a group of 5 to 6 farmers has to be formed within each Rythu Bharosa Kendras

All the farmers should be within the scope of the Farmer Assurance Center. He said to register with RBK by the 15th of this month. It is offering machines worth Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh to each group. The loan will be used to purchase tractors, roto waiters, seed thrillers etc. and rent them to farmers through RBK. He said the loan would have to be repaid.

He said that while the government subsidizes 40 per cent of the loan to farmers registered with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, NDCCB will lend 50 per cent. "We are organizing an exhibition on September 2 in Nellore, Kavali, Gudur and other places with the products of various companies to help the farmers select agricultural machinery," he said. He said the government would take steps to get the NDCCB loans sanctioned by September 15. He said farm machinery will be available in Orbicel by October 2. Interested farmers are asked to register as a group.