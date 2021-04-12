CM YS Jagan, Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

Tadepalli/Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary at camp office at Tadepalli on Sunday.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, MP Mithun Reddy, MLA Jogi Ramesh, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, CM events coordinator Talasila Raghuram and others were present on the occasion.

At a separate function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his 195th birth anniversary.

The Governor, offering floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, said that Phule was a great social reformer who led the movement against caste restrictions in the country during the 19th century and fought for the rights of peasants and downtrodden people of the society.

He said Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was also a pioneer of women's education and was the first to establish an orphanage for underprivileged children and fought for emancipation of people that were subjected to social deprivation in those days.

He said Jyotiba Phule stood as an inspiration to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar in the later years.

He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to be very cautious about the prevailing situation of Covid19 pandemic which has posed a great challenge not only to the country but entire humanity.

He said people should follow all the guidelines that have been issued and restrictions imposed by the authorities and observe necessary precautions as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb spread of the virus, in the interest of ourselves and our children.

The Governor said people should follow social distance, wear mask and observe all precautions by extending cooperation to the authorities in maintaining the restrictions.

He appealed to all eligible persons to get vaccinated as it is absolutely safe to take the vaccine and by taking it people not only save themselves but also the society.

He appealed to people to spread the message to entire society and help eligible persons in getting vaccinated and motivate people to observe all the guidelines and restrictions imposed by the authorities and help them in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.