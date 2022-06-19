CM YS Jagan is planning to make major cities into IT Hubs, says Gudivada Amarnath

Chief Minister YS Jagan is planning to turn Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati cities in AP into IT hubs, said AP Industries and IT Minister Amarnath. He visited Tirumala today. On this occasion the temple officials welcomed him.



Speaking to media later he said the CM would visit Tirupati district on May 23 and hold a bhumi puja for new industries. He said that the industry to be built by the Apache shoe company is expected to create 10,000 jobs. He said that Chief Minister aim is to develop all areas in terms of industries.

Responding to Ayyanna Patrudu issue, he said that the government will remove the land occupied by Ayyanna. Minister Amarnath said that Chandrababu and his party leaders were not those who does things in right manner. He claimed that he had occupied government land for his house and that the government had undertaken the removal of the encroachments. The minister said the government would not sit idle.