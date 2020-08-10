CM YS Jagan launches PMU call centre at Village and Ward secretariats in Andhra

Another key step was taken in the village and ward secretariats. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated a PMU call center exclusively for village and ward secretariats to resolve the issue within the stipulated time. The first four services will run more than 543 services from October. The chief minister has released guidelines over social inspection and said that they have been providing net facility to the secretariats in remote areas. As of now, out of 512 village secretariats without internet 213 village secretariats have already been set up. The rest of the secretariats will be connected in the next 2 months, officials said.

Later, CM Jagan conducted a comprehensive review on the village and ward secretariats. Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CS Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary, Village and Ward Secretariats Ajay Jain and other senior officials were present. CM YS Jagan directed to focus on construction of ward secretariats. He wanted to set up digital boards in village and ward secretariats and make available to the public about the schemes and guidelines to be implemented by the government. The CM suggested focusing on urban health clinics.

"The examination process for vacancies in village and ward secretariats should be completed by September and should be trained on government programs. Employees and volunteers in the secretariats should have a thorough understanding of government schemes. Although 90 days have been allotted for issuance of houses through village and ward secretariats, applications received within a month should be processed in the same month and action plan should be prepared, '' the CM said.

If the application is not resolved within the stipulated time, it should come to the office. Officials said the central government would not accept the setting up of Aadhaar centers in village and ward secretariats. The chief minister said that a schedule be made to review the land Revenue records and directed that this schedule be reported to him. The CM said the problems would be reduced if the records pertaining to that village were in the same village.