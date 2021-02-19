X
CM YS Jagan Mohan participates in Kalyana Mahotsavam at Antarvedi

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi on Friday

Antarvedi (East Godavari): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed divine chariot at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore using modern technology on Ratha Sapthami at Antarvedi on Friday. He participated in Kalyana Mahotsavam at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that the Kalyana Mahotsavam will be celebrated with great fervour from February 19 to 28. On February 22, the Tiru Kalyanam of the Lord will be conducted.

The Rathostavam will be conducted on February 23. On this occasion, the new chariot will be utilized.

