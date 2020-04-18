Andhra Pradesh: 12 more Coronavirus testing labs in a week says YS Jagan mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while reviewing the Covid-19 preventive measures in the state at his camp office here on Saturday, was informed by the officials that more than 4,000 tests were conducted in the labs as well as on the Truenat machines throughout the state.



Minister for health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani), transport minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, director general of police Gautam Sawang, special chief secretary of medical and health department K S Jawahar Reddy were present.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that the capacity for conducting more tests would be increased with the introduction of the rapid testing kits, and the new equipment for screening. Earlier, there was only one testing lab at Tirupati and now we have seven labs.

However, the number of testing labs would be increased by setting up 12 more in the state including two more in Tirupati, one each at Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, they added.

Expressing satisfaction over the tremendous response to the telemedicine, the officials said that the telemedicine received 5,219 missed calls and the medical personnel called them back and provided health advice. The patients were sent prescriptions wherever necessary and in some cases medicines were also provided.

The Chief Minister complimenting the officials for introducing the bag of five varieties of fruits for Rs 100, instructed the marketing department to move aggressively by introducing innovative marketing techniques.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there was considerable improvement in the transportation system which reached 35 per cent of its capacity.

They also informed him that as per his instructions there had been special focus on the quarantine centres and sanitation work.