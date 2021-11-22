CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asks Ministers, MLAs to oversee relief measures

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district in-charge Ministers, the Ministers of the districts and the MLAs of the areas affected by the heavy rains and floods to be present in their respective districts and oversee relief works.



The Chief Minister directed the party leaders to tour in villages and ensure that immediate relief is provided to the people.

He directed the Ministers and the MLAs to bring the issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them and to stand by the flood victims till everything becomes normal.

He instructed the party leaders to coordinate with the officials and complete sanitation and drainage works in the towns and to provide medical facilities to prevent the spread of infections in flood prone areas, distribute ration to the victims and ensure accurate assessment of the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister also directed them to ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged are provided with seeds for re-cultivation. He instructed the MLAs of flood-affected areas not to attend Assembly sessions and continue to monitor the relief works.