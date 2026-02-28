Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8 Set for India Launch on February 28

Xiaomi is all set to host a major product event on February 28, where it will officially introduce the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the standard Xiaomi 17, and the all-new Xiaomi Pad 8 to India and other global markets. The brand had first revealed the 17 series in China in September last year, and after months of anticipation, the devices are finally making their way to Indian consumers.

The global launch event is scheduled to begin at 18:30 PM IST on February 28, 2026. Viewers can watch the live unveiling through Xiaomi’s official digital platforms, including its website and social media channels. The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the premium Xiaomi 17 Ultra, but the rest of the lineup is also expected to generate significant interest.

Xiaomi 17 Series: What to Expect

The Xiaomi 17 series aims to strengthen the company’s presence in the premium smartphone segment. The Xiaomi 17, already launched in China, features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colour reproduction. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and supports configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Out of the box, the device runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Photography remains a key focus, with the phone equipped with a 50MP triple-camera setup featuring Leica-tuned lenses. Battery performance also appears to be a strong point, as the Chinese variant packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, it remains to be seen whether the global and Indian versions will carry identical specifications.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 17 is expected to start around Rs 75,000 in India, though it could surpass the Rs 80,000 mark depending on the final configuration. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, positioned as the flagship offering, is likely to be priced above Rs 1 lakh, aligning with other premium smartphones in the market.

Xiaomi Pad 8: A Notable Upgrade

Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi will also introduce the Xiaomi Pad 8. Early teasers suggest that this tablet will bring noticeable improvements over its predecessor, the Pad 7. The design appears slimmer, and the build quality seems more refined.

One of the standout additions is a redesigned keyboard accessory that now includes a trackpad — a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing productivity. Xiaomi is also launching a new stylus with the Pad 8, further positioning it as a device suitable for both creative tasks and professional use. Despite its thinner profile, the tablet is expected to house a large battery, ensuring extended usage.

With multiple launches lined up, February 28 promises to be a key date for Xiaomi as it expands its premium product portfolio in India.