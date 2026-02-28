Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. He is scheduled to participate in an HPV vaccination programme at the Cheepurupalli Area Hospital, distribute NTR Bharosa pensions, and address a public forum in Ravivalasa.

The vaccination drive is part of a national initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi, who will inaugurate the programme remotely from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Naidu will join the event virtually from Ravivalasa, engaging directly with girls aged above 14 receiving the vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.