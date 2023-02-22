CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bids farewell to outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: It was a display of great affection, friendliness and a bittersweet send off to the outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan by the state government here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the farewell function at the 'A' Convention Centre, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the Governor for his "father-like cooperation", to the state government during the last three-and-a- half years. He said it was an exemplary period.

"At a time when the relations between state Governments and Governors are marred by controversies, Biswabhusan Harichandan had been an example of decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by demonstrating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies and providing valuable guidance in the development of the State," Jagan said.

Being an educationist, legal expert, freedom fighter and a writer, Biswabhusan Harichandan served as five-time MLA and four-term Minister in Odisha and left an indelible mark among the people there as an efficient administrator, Jagan said.

Under his guidance, the AP Red Cross Society extended wonderful services to the people and left a mark in the State during the pandemic. The Governor, he said, had shown utmost love for the people of the state and has always been a well-wisher. The Chief Minister wished him a successful tenure as Governor of Chhattisgarh and prayed for his long life and good health. He felicitated the Governor with a shawl and presented an image of Lord Venkateswara. Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who also spoke on the occasion, described him as a people's Governor who paid special interest towards understanding Telugu language and culture. Replying to the felicitation, Biswabhusan Harichandan said he was overwhelmed by the immense respect, love and affection shown by the Chief Minister and the people of Andhra Pradesh towards him. He said he wondered in the initial days of his tenure as Governor as to how the Government could implement several welfare schemes and on enquiring about the same, the Chief Minister replied saying he could implement the schemes with the blessings of God. He said he prays for the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.