CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to develop Chittoor

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop Chittoor on all fronts. Holding a meet with Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu and Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna at the Collectorate on Thursday, the collector said that all steps should be mooted for evolving a strategy in this regard.

He instructed his staff for preparing an action plan for improving the drainage system in the city, particularly during rainy season. "As per the instructions of the CM, immediate action plan will be prepared for constructing new drains in the city. At the same time, special drive should be initiated for cleaning the drainages. Likewise, steps should be taken for laying the roads and erecting the streetlights," he stated.

He directed the municipal commissioner to take steps for improving the greenery in all the 50 divisions in the city besides developing parks. Special focus would be laid for the beautification of the city and for developing Kattamanchi and Gangineni tanks. MLA Srinivasulu has made certain proposals in this regard.

Municipal Commissioner Aruna said that special drive has been initiated for collecting the dry and wet waste separately from each house in the city under CLAP programme.