CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discusses PRC with FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a meeting with minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and government advisor ( public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on employees Pay Revision Commission and other demands. The meeting continued for over two hours.

It is learnt that the minister and the advisor explained to the Chief Minister the outcome of their discussions with various employees associations in the past two days. The meeting mainly focussed on finalising the fitment, regularisation of contract employees and possible additional burden on state exchequer.

Ramakrishna Reddy said have put before the Chief Minister the demands of various employees organisations. It may be noted that employees also paused their agitation following the positive response from the state government and the commencement of talks. They are expecting a positive statement from Chief Minister on PRC. According to information, another meeting of employees associations with officials will take place on Monday to clinch the agreement on PRC and other demands. Sources said the state government is likely to announce PRC on Tuesday, December 21, birthday of Chief MInister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.