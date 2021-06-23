CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed for encouraging sports

Kurnool: Srinivasulu, national joint secretary of Sepak Takraw game hoped that the athletes that who part in Tokyo Olympics should fetch more medals to the nation.

It is more important that the athletes exhibit game spirit in the field they participate in and win the hearts of the spectators. He said after participating at the Olympic day run observed at Kurnool on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu has said that the Tokyo Olympic Games are likely to start from 7th of July.

He hoped that the athletes representing India at the Olympic Games would give their best performance to win medals for India. Every athlete has to aim for a medal in individual or group events.

District skating organisation secretary Sunil Kumar and archery organisation secretary Naga Rathnamaiah have said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving importance to the sports sector. Several sportspersons have got jobs in the recent village and ward secretariat under sports quota.

The sportspersons participating at national level have been rewarded with cash awards and commendation certificates, stated the secretaries.

Earlier, an Olympic day run was conducted from B Camp basketball ground covering several circles and later concluded at the basketball ground.

Silver Jubilee Degree College physical education lecturer Dr Kalyan Kumar, Yoga organisation secretary Avinash Shetty, State shooting ball association secretary Parashu Ramudu, Masters Athletes Association secretary Ravi Kumar, District Handball Association president Dr Rudra Reddy, Gymnastics Association secretary Rasool, Squash Organisation district president Adi Narayana and others participated in the Olympic day run.