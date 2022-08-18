CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed for sanctioning funds to Teegaleru

Yerragondapalem: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for approving the Teegaleru-5 (China Kandaleru) canal works under Veligonda Project and giving administrative sanctions with Rs 83.78 crore to take upthe works.

Speaking to the press, the Minister said Teegaleru canal is a long-cherished dream of Pullalacheruvu mandal people, but the earlier rulers made false promises and failed to achieve them. He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy understood the desire of the locals and the importance of the canal for Pullalacheruvu people.

He said the CM took the decision that could change the fate of the farmers of 11,500 acres in Pullalacheruvu and issued GO RT No 1824 on Wednesday to call for tenders to take up works. The Minister said that getting the approval for Teegaleru-5 under Veligonda Project gave him great satisfaction that no other work gave him earlier.

Dr Suresh said that local farmers are preparing to offer 'palabhishekam' to the statues of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Pullalacheruvu mandal. He said that the farmers have demanded him to bring the CM for the foundation works. He said that they will take a delegation of farmers from Pullalacheruvu mandal to the Chief Minister soon and would get his permission to make arrangements for the foundation of Teegaleru-5 works, after thanking him greatly.