CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Srinivasa Setu flyover

Tirupati: The much awaited 7-km long Srinivasa Setu flyover , constructed at a cost of Rs 651 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. He also inaugurated two TTD hotel buildings worth Rs 37.8 crore.

The flyover works taken up jointly by TTD and Tirupati Samrt City Corporation Limited (TSCCL), a special purpose vehicle floated by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) began in March 2019 and completed in September this year, 30 months behind schedule.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan criticised that the previous government, for the sake of elections, laid foundation stone for express way and never completed. “Our government took the responsibility and provided the required funds despite difficulties for the completion of the project for the sake of pilgrims,” he added. He stated that expressway is a jewel in the crown of pilgrim city, which provides a direct access to pilgrims going Tirumala to Alipiri, avoiding traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister also gave away house sites, benefitting 3,518 TTD employees and said that it was the happiest moment for him for providing house sites to employees. He assured that house sites to the remaining 3,000 employees will also be issued in 45 days.

The State government has allocated 300 acres near Padiredu village of Vadamalapeta mandal towards house sites for 3,518 TTD employees and house sites will also be provided in the same area for another 3,200 TTD employees.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said recently the government withdrew section 22 covering objectionable lands in the city benefitting 8,050 poor, who constructed houses long back on these lands in the city. Now they can give the property to their children, he stated.

Earlier, city MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy reminded that house sites were granted during the regime of former CM late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and they were allocated during his son's regime. He said he is fortunate to work under the regime of both father and son as MLA as well TTD Trust Board Chairman, adding that he is the only one to have such a privileged opportunity.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh and RK Roja, TUDA Chairman and TTD Board Ex-officio member Mohit Reddy, Mayor Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy were

present.