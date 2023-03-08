CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is standing by women at every step, says Vidadala Rajani

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani claimed that women empowerment and development is possible in the state only by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his welfare schemes.

She further stated that every welfare scheme which is being implemented in the state was for the advancement of women.

In view of the International Women's Day, a programme was organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is standing by women at every step.

She informed that the government has been providing financial assistance by implementing YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha for women welfare. The government is giving utmost importance to the safety of women. For this, the government introduced the Disha app also, she added.

Apart from giving opportunities to women as ministers in the cabinet, 50 percent reservation in nominated works and nominated posts has also been provided, she said.

AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said the CM Jagan has changed the state as Mahilandhra Pradesh and added that all the mechanisms and systems have been working for women and their welfare and protection.

Nagarjuna University Arts College Principal Challapalli Swaroopa Rani, Women Protection SP KGV Saritha, Marpu Trust Director Ravuri Suyuj, Media Advisor Committee Member and Journalist Rehana and were present.