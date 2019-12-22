Trending :
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps his promise to weavers

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally launched the scheme 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' aimed at empowering the weavers' community.

Dharmavaram (Anantapur): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally launched the scheme 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' aimed at empowering the weavers' community.

The scheme envisages payment of incentive of Rs 24,000 every year for five years. In 5 years, the weavers would get a total incentive of Rs1.2 lakh per family.

Launching the scheme which he promised during his 3,468-km padayatra at the very place he announced, here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that he is well acquainted with the problems of weavers as Dharmavaram is a neighbouring constituency to Pullivendla constituency.

He recalled that he had even participated in Maha Dharna in the weavers' town in the past. APCO was a great weavers' cooperative but the erstwhile TDP government landed it in financial doldrums due to deeply miring it in corruption.

An inquiry had been ordered into its irregularities and soon the APCO will be revitalised into an organisation that will serve the interests of the weavers.

The CM said that in a span of six months, he had fullfilled most of the promises he had made. On January 9, he would launch the 'Amma Vodi' scheme to benefit all women in the state. This he said would revolutionise children's education in rural areas.

The state is poised to launch 25 lakh houses by Ugadi festival in March 2020. Listing out his achievements in a short span, he claimed that he had even generated 4 lakh jobs through the village volunteer system and 1.3 lakh permanent jobs through village secretariats.

One of the greatest achievements of his government was rendering of social justice in ministerial positions and in all government appointments. Even social justice is affected in reverse tendering.

Earlier, BC Welfare Minister M Sankara Narayana and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddi Venkatram Reddy in their address wished the chief minister a happy birthday and for fullfilling promises in a brief span of just six months.

