CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches book Manavatvame Na Matham

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released 'Manavatvame Na Matham' book published by Gandhipatham fortnightly magazine marking the occasion of completing three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

The book carries various heart-touching and humanitarian events during Chief Minister's yatra and from his childhood.

Speaking on the occasion, Editor, Gandhipatham, Naramalli Padmaja said many touching moments and incidents of Jagan like helping the needy, stopping his convoy on seeing a banner near the airport in Visakhapatnam, enquiring youngsters who displayed banner seeking financial help for their friend suffering from cancer and sanctioning of Rs 25 lakh for treatment immediately were included in the book 'Manavatvame Na Matham'

Minister Balineni Srinivasareddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, Government Advisor (Communications) G V D Krishna Mohan, Chief Minister's Advisor (Village and Ward Secretariats) R Dhananjay Reddy, Gandhipatham magazine Editor Padmaja participated in the event.