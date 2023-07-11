CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 871.77 cr

Kadapa (YSR district): As part of his 3-day tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects total worth Rs 871.77 crore in Kadapa on Monday.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Rajiv Marg road laid at a cost of Rs 5.61 crore and Rajiv Park constructed at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore in the city. Later, he laid foundation stones for the construction of a foot-over-bridge at Buggavanka with Rs 20 crore, major smart water drain system (MSWS) with Rs 69.20 crore, new municipal corporation building at a cost of Rs 31.17 crore, beautification work of Puttampalle tank at Rs 15 crore, drinking water supply scheme at weaker sections housing colony at Rs 106.44 crore, drinking water development works from SPVBR to Kadapa Corporation under Amruth scheme at Rs 572.76 crore and drainage and stepped management Rs 50.22 crore. Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated Dixcon Technologies company unit at Kopparthi Electronic Manufacturing cluster at Kopparthi village in CK Dinne mandal.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inspected the process of manufacture of CC cameras, digital recorders, laptop units and interacted with the employees.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, District In-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, YSR District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.