CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit Chittoor on July 4

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Chittoor on July 4, according to District Collector S Shan Mohan.

The Chief Minister would hand over the defunct Chittoor Cooperative Dairy to Amul and inaugurate a 300-bed CMC Hospital in Chittoor on the same day.

Reviewing the arrangements for the visit, Collector Shan Mohan, SP Rishanth Reddy and Joint Collector P Venkateswarlu visited Masonical grounds where the helipad for the CM’s visit would be set up and Police Parade Grounds where the public meeting would be organised. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that instructions were given to all the departments to make arrangements and ensure success of the Chief Minster’s visit to Chittoor.

Facilities for vehicle parking would be made at the open space at Gangineni tank. The police would decide the parking place for the VIP vehicles, he said.

Instructions were given to erect barricades on the way to the helipad and the public meeting venue. Special drive should be initiated to keep the city clean and green, the Collector instructed the officials. PR SE Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, Chittoor RDO Dr Renuka, Chittoor tahsildar Kiran and others were present.