Live
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
- Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date
- Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications, Features and Price
- UGC guidelines for sustainable university, industry collaboration
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit Chittoor on July 4
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Chittoor on July 4, according to District Collector S Shan Mohan.
Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Chittoor on July 4, according to District Collector S Shan Mohan.
The Chief Minister would hand over the defunct Chittoor Cooperative Dairy to Amul and inaugurate a 300-bed CMC Hospital in Chittoor on the same day.
Reviewing the arrangements for the visit, Collector Shan Mohan, SP Rishanth Reddy and Joint Collector P Venkateswarlu visited Masonical grounds where the helipad for the CM’s visit would be set up and Police Parade Grounds where the public meeting would be organised. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that instructions were given to all the departments to make arrangements and ensure success of the Chief Minster’s visit to Chittoor.
Facilities for vehicle parking would be made at the open space at Gangineni tank. The police would decide the parking place for the VIP vehicles, he said.
Instructions were given to erect barricades on the way to the helipad and the public meeting venue. Special drive should be initiated to keep the city clean and green, the Collector instructed the officials. PR SE Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, Chittoor RDO Dr Renuka, Chittoor tahsildar Kiran and others were present.